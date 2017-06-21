(Adds detail, quotes)
LONDON, June 21 London-focused housebuilder
Berkeley posted a better than expected 53 percent
profit leap on Wednesday but warned that tax rises on top-end
properties had muted new construction and Brexit could harm the
sector in the months ahead.
Berkeley, which reported pretax profit of 812 million pounds
($1 billion) in the 12 months to April 30, warned that Britain's
exit from the European Union could lead to a prolonged period of
uncertainty in the sector.
"Brexit and wider global macro instability impact both
confidence and sentiment and will result in constrained
investment levels," the company said.
"This leads to greater uncertainty around the timing of
delivery of homes from our land bank."
Increases to stamp duty, which is levied in bands according
to the market value of a property, began to hit the London
market from early 2015, leading to big drops in demand and
prices in the city centre, where Berkeley has several
developments.
A further increase for those buying second homes and
buy-to-let properties delivered another blow to demand in a
market where many sales are driven by foreign investors.
Chief Executive Rob Perrins also warned that Britain must
continue after Brexit to secure the supply of European labour,
which accounts for half of workers on London's building sites,
to address a decades-long housing shortage.
Without transitional rules for European labour the company
cannot say with certainty that it will be able to build homes in
two years' time, Perrins said.
"By nature, you will invest less in that environment."
($1 = 0.7919 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by David Goodman)