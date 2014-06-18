June 18 (Reuters) -
* Fy pretax profit rose 40.4 percent to 380 million stg
* Full year revenue up 18.1 percent to 1,620.6 million stg
* Full year operating profit up 33.8 percent to 374.8
million stg
* Full year profit before tax up 40.4 percent to 380 million
stg
* Cash due on forward sales of £2,274 million
* Pipeline of future land comprises 11,000 plots and
potential gross margin of £1,500 million to be unlocked over
next five years
* Further interim dividend of 90 pence per share declared,
payable in september 2014
* Board is confident that berkeley has right plan to deliver
long-term sustainable success
