Vanke says to invest $435 mln in a China property agency
HONG KONG, April 20 China Vanke said it has agreed to acquire a stake in leading Chinese real estate agency Lianjia worth 3 billion yuan ($435.44 million) via private placement.
Oct 7 Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
* Has appointed Richard Stearn to its board as finance director
* Date that appointment will become effective has yet to be finalised but it will be on or before 30 April 2015
* Stearn, aged 46, is currently finance director of Quintain Estates and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 20 China Vanke said it has agreed to acquire a stake in leading Chinese real estate agency Lianjia worth 3 billion yuan ($435.44 million) via private placement.
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.