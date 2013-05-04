* Does not name successor, in keeping with practice
* One candidate says economy picking up
* Buffett says son Howard, as chairman, will oversee next
CEO
* Annual meeting opens with Buffett-Bon Jovi duet
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
OMAHA, Neb., May 4 Warren Buffett on Saturday
gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of
Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he
still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for
distressed companies.
Buffett, 82, also defended his plan to install his son,
Howard, who has little investing experience, as nonexecutive
chairman, saying the younger man's role would be to ensure that
Berkshire had the right CEO in place.
During the financial crisis and its immediate aftermath,
Berkshire helped prop up a number of companies, among them
blue-chips such as General Electric and Goldman Sachs
. Buffett's investments were viewed by many shareholders
as a seal of approval from one of the world's most respected
businessmen.
Short-seller Doug Kass, invited by Buffett to Berkshire's
annual meeting on Saturday to offer contrarian points of view,
asked whether a successor would have the same heft. Buffett said
it would not matter.
"Berkshire is the 800 number when there is really some panic
in the markets, and people really need significant capital,"
Buffett said.
"If you come to a day when the Dow has fallen 1,000 points a
day for a few days and the tide has gone out and you find some
naked swimmers, those naked swimmers ... will call Berkshire,"
he added.
Whoever ultimately takes over Berkshire will run a
conglomerate that employs more than 280,000 people in dozens of
businesses worldwide, covering everything from ice cream to
insurance and retail to railroads.
Kass later asked what qualified Howard Buffett, a
58-year-old farmer and philanthropist, to step in as Berkshire's
non-executive chairman when his father is gone. The elder
Buffett insisted his son was ideal for the task at hand.
"He has no illusions at all of running the business. He
won't get paid for running the business," Warren Buffett said.
"He'll only have to think about whether the board ... needs to
change the CEO."
As in the past, Buffett talked about his successor as CEO
without actually identifying him. Speculation usually focuses on
a small group of top Berkshire executives, among them insurance
boss Ajit Jain and railroad leader Matt Rose.
One long-time Buffett-watcher said the legendary investor
seemed to handle the pressure from Kass and others well.
"Buffett hasn't broken much new ground, but he's handled
Doug's question well ... and, as always, reinforced the
Berkshire culture every chance he's had," said Jeff Matthews,
founder of hedge fund Ram Partners LP and a Buffett biographer.
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
Berkshire's breadth means that its performance is seen as a
barometer for the broader economy. On Saturday, Buffett said he
still stands by the actions taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
stimulate the economy, even as he cautioned that the program
could be "very inflationary."
"This is like watching a good movie, and I do not know the
end," he said. "We have benefited significantly, and the country
has benefited significantly, by what the Fed has done."
Buffett also endorsed the last four years of deficit
spending by President Barack Obama's administration, saying it
is a problem to get off that program but much less of a problem
than if the government had followed a strict austerity program
instead.
"We are seeing some recovery in housing prices which has
psychological effects," he said. "(By the next annual meeting)
I think we will have moved forward ... I don't think there will
be a surge of any sort, but I don't think we will stall."
Earlier Saturday, one of Buffett's top lieutenants said
things were picking up but could improve further.
"It feels like a 2 percent economy. If we want to see GDP
click up to 3.5 percent, 4 percent, you need to see more
consumption," said Rose, CEO of the railroad Burlington
Northern, in an interview.
Rose said Burlington Northern was seeing "across the board"
increases in demand to ship things like concrete, roofing tiles
and cars.
NO TWITTER, THANK YOU
Buffett may be optimistic about the economy, but he is
decidedly more cautious about technology. Earlier this week he
joined Twitter, taking the handle @WarrenBuffett - but insisted
he only knew enough about it to press a button when told to.
On Saturday he said he disagreed with the recent guidance
from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission that lets
companies release material information on Twitter. Some see that
as a threat to Berkshire's press release service, Business Wire.
"The key to disclosure is accuracy and simultaneity ... I do
not want it, if I am buying Wells Fargo, to keep hitting
up their web page and hoping I'm not 10 seconds behind someone
else for some important announcement," he said.
He also stuck by one of Berkshire's more controversial
investments, its recent acquisition of a number of newspapers.
The annual meeting crowd applauded when CNBC anchor Andrew Ross
Sorkin asked a critical question about the stable of papers.
"It's not going to move the needle in Berkshire ... we are
buying the papers at very, very low prices with (regard to)
current earnings," Buffett said, adding that he expected to meet
or beat a 10 percent rate of return, after-tax.
Yet as much as investors want to hear about Berkshire's
growth potential and the state of the economy, some also attend
the meeting just for a good laugh.
The meeting opened, as it does every year, with a video
montage. This year's included a duet between Buffett and singer
Jon Bon Jovi and a take-off on the TV series "Breaking Bad."
Some of the best comedy, though, usually comes in the verbal
sparring between Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger over
the course of the day. The two are close - they shared an
oversize box of peanut brittle during the meeting - but Munger's
acerbic tongue pops out from time to time.
"I come to see Charlie Munger needle Warren Buffett - only
he can," said Sherman Silber, a doctor and shareholder.