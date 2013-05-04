OMAHA, Neb. May 4 Warren Buffett and the board
of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc are
"solidly in agreement" on who should be the company's next chief
executive, he said at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting on
Saturday.
"The key is preserving a culture and having a successor, a
CEO that will have more brains, more energy, more passion for it
than even I have ... We're solidly in agreement as to who that
individual should be," Buffett said in response to a shareholder
question."
He did not identify that successor, though.