OMAHA, Neb. May 3 So they are not completely in
sync after all.
A day after Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren
Buffett set up his own account on Twitter, his
second-in-command, Charlie Munger, said he has no plans to
follow the legendary investor's lead.
Buffett, 82, launched his "@WarrenBuffett" account with the
tweet "Warren is in the house," and immediately started adding
followers at the rate of 1,000 per minute.
But the 89-year-old Munger - renowned for his forthright
style of speaking - suggested fans should not look forward to
seeing his trademark remarks in 140-character form any time
soon.
"No, certainly not," Munger said in an interview, after
being asked whether he planned to join the social media network.
"That's not my milieu. I don't like too many things going on at
once."
It marks a rare point of departure between Buffett and
Munger, who have worked together at Berkshire for decades.
"We have practically no disagreements. That's just the way
the chemistry has worked," Munger said, commenting on his
working relationship with Buffett.
"People who think we're quite a diverse pair, and that one
is helping the other - it's more like two twins, and one of them
is a little more able than the other."
Berkshire Hathaway will hold its annual shareholder meeting
on Saturday in Omaha. Buffett calls the meeting and the
weekend's related events "Woodstock for Capitalists."