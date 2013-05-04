OMAHA, Neb. May 4 More than 35,000 people
descended on Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday for the annual
shareholder meeting of Warren Buffett's ice cream-to-insurance
conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc .
Following are selected comments by Buffett, Vice Chairman
Charlie Munger and other Berkshire executives on a broad range
of topics:
BUFFETT ON HIS SON HOWARD'S QUALIFICATIONS TO BE
NONEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AFTER THE ELDER BUFFETT IS NO LONGER
RUNNING THE FIRM:
Buffet says Howard is taking the role "in case a mistake is
made" in choosing a CEO, the odds of which are "less than 1 in
100.
"He has no illusions at all of running the business. He
won't get paid for running the business.
"He'll only have to think about whether the board ... needs
to change the CEO. ... I know of nobody who will feel that
responsibility more as to doing that job responsibly as my son
Howard."
BUFFETT ON DEFICIT SPENDING:
"The amount of deficit spending in the last four years, the
amount of stimulus provided ... I think has been quite
appropriate in relation to the threat to the economy that was
posed by the greatest panic in my lifetime.
"The question is, how do you get off that."
BUFFETT ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY:
"We are seeing some recovery in housing prices which has
psychological effects.
"(By the next annual meeting) I think we will have moved
forward ... I don't think there will be a surge of any sort, but
I don't think we will stall."
BUFFETT ON HIS FUTURE:
"There's nothing more fun for me than to find something to
add to Berkshire.
"I hope it's true 10 years from now."
BUFFETT, ON ASSET BUBBLES:
"I do not worry about the banking system being the cause of
the next bubble."
MUNGER, IN RESPONSE TO BUFFETT:
"I am less optimistic about the banking system than you are
long-term."
BUFFETT, ON WHY HE WOULD NOT BUY AN AIRLINE:
"It's a labor-intensive, capital-intensive, largely
commodity-type business, and it has been, as (Legg Mason's) Bill
Miller points out, a death trap for investors since Orville
(Wright) took off."
BUFFETT AND MUNGER ON SHORT-SELLING:
Buffett: "Charlie and I are no strangers to short selling.
We both failed it."
Munger: "We don't like trading agony for money."
BUFFETT, ON WHETHER HIS SUCCESSOR'S STAMP OF APPROVAL WILL
BE AS VALUABLE AS HIS OWN:
"Berkshire is the 800 number when there is really some panic
in the markets, and people really need significant capital.
"If you come to a day when the Dow has fallen 1,000 points a
day for a few days and the tide has gone out and you find some
naked swimmers, those naked swimmers ... will call Berkshire."
BUFFETT, ON BERKSHIRE'S NEWSPAPER INVESTMENTS:
"We will get a decent rate of return. Our after-tax return,
with declining earnings, which I expect, would be at least 10
percent average ... and I think it could be somewhat higher.
"Everything we have seen to date, and we have a number of
papers now, indicates we would meet or beat the 10 percent.
It's not going to move the needle in Berkshire ... we are buying
the papers at very, very low prices with (regard to) current
earnings."
BUFFETT, ON U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE ACTIONS TO STIMULATE THE
ECONOMY:
"We're in uncharted territory. The Fed's balance sheet is
around $3.4 trillion now, and that's a lot of securities.
"Banks' reserve positions are incredible; Wells Fargo
has $175 billion sitting at the Fed earning 0.25
percent. There's all this liquidity that has been created, and
it hasn't really hit the market because the banks have let it
sit there.
"This is like watching a good movie, and I do not know the
end.
"We have benefited significantly, and the country has
benefited significantly, by what the Fed has done."
BUFFETT, ON INVESTMENT MANAGERS TODD COMBS AND TED WESCHLER:
"I gave them each $1 billion (to manage) on March 31. We
thought they deserved the trust we had when we hired them, and
we believe that more than ever."
MUNGER, ASKED HOW TO EXPLAIN BERKSHIRE TO A 13-YEAR-OLD IN
TWO MINUTES:
"We always tried to stay sane when other people, a lot of
them, go crazy. That's a competitive advantage.
"We want to treat subsidiaries the way we would want (to be
treated). You try to be a good partner.
"We are leaving behind a field that is very competitive, and
we're getting to a place where we are more unusual. This was a
very good idea. I wish we had done it on purpose."
BUFFETT, RESPONDING TO SHORT-SELLER DOUG KASS ON WHETHER
BERKSHIRE HAS GROWN TOO BIG TO OUTPERFORM THE MARKET:
"There's no question that we cannot do as well as in the
past, and size does matter. In terms of the acquisitions we've
made in the last five years, we think we've done pretty well.
"You haven't convinced me to sell the stock yet, Doug."
MUNGER, ON THE SAME QUESTION:
"You look at companies that got really big in the world, the
record is not very good. We think we'll do a little better than
the giants in the past. Maybe we have a better system."
BUFFETT (@WARRENBUFFETT) ON USING TWITTER TO DISCLOSE
MATERIAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
"The key to disclosure is accuracy and simultaneity ... I do
not want it, if I am buying Wells Fargo, to keep hitting up
their Web page and hoping I'm not 10 seconds behind someone else
for some important announcement."
BUFFETT ON HOW SOCIAL MEDIA HAS IMPACTED BERKSHIRE'S
BUSINESSES:
"At a place like Geico it makes a difference and over time
it will make a huge difference. We have to listen to our
customers. I've been amazed at how the world has changed."
BUFFETT ON GROWING IN COMMERCIAL INSURANCE
"I think you will see Berkshire become a very significant
factor in commercial insurance." He added that the business's
size could ultimately be "a fair number of billions."
BUFFETT ON BERKSHIRE'S NEXT CEO:
"The key is preserving a culture and having a successor, a
CEO that will have more brains, more energy, more passion for it
than even I have ... We're solidly in agreement as to who that
individual should be."
MUNGER ON BERKSHIRE'S RETURNS:
"I don't pay attention to five years, three years in terms
of annual gains because our past returns were almost
unbelievable. We are slowing down a little bit but still
pleasant."
BUFFETT ON BERKSHIRE'S SIZE:
"We are now the fifth-most valuable company in the world."
BURLINGTON NORTHERN CEO MATT ROSE, ON THE ECONOMY:
"It feels like a 2 percent economy. If we want to see GDP
click up to 3.5 percent, 4 percent, you need to see more
consumption.
"Long-term the question is how the Fed makes the transition
from QE to backing out of the market. That's the million-dollar
question."