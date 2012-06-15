* Benjamin Moore CEO Abrams replaced as of June 6
* NY Post says he took executives on Bermuda yacht trip
* Berkshire does not comment on reasons for change
By Ben Berkowitz
June 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has changed chief executives at paint retailer Benjamin
Moore, amid a published report that the former CEO used company
funds to take top executives on an island jaunt.
A spokeswoman for Benjamin Moore confirmed Denis Abrams was
no longer running the 129-year-old company, which Berkshire
acquired in late 2000. As of June 6 he was replaced by Bob
Merritt, an outside executive.
But the spokeswoman referred all questions about the reasons
for the change to Berkshire headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.
Neither Buffett's assistant nor his secretary returned requests
for comment on the matter.
Abrams could not immediately be reached for comment. One
telephone number for him listed in public directories was
incorrect and a second was not answered on Friday afternoon.
The New York Post reported Friday that Berkshire executives
traveled to Benjamin Moore headquarters in New Jersey last week
and escorted Abrams from the building. Abrams and a group of
Benjamin Moore executives went on a company-sponsored yacht trip
in Bermuda to celebrate a rise in quarterly sales, the first in
five years, the newspaper said.
Berkshire struck a deal to buy Benjamin Moore in November
2000 for roughly $1 billion. Since the deal was made, though,
Benjamin Moore has not been prominent in the Berkshire universe.
Most years, it does not even rate a mention in the company's
annual letter to shareholders, in which Buffett commends certain
of his CEOs for the work they have done.
The company is sometimes overshadowed by the rest of
Berkshire's housing-related businesses, which suffered greatly
during the financial crisis and are still struggling with the
effects of the weak housing market. Buffett is more likely to
talk about Shaw Carpet or Acme Brick, for example, than he is to
bring up the paint business.
Benjamin Moore sells its more than 3,300 paint colors
through a network of independent retailers. The company employed
nearly 2,300 people as of Dec. 31.
Abrams' departure is the second notable CEO issue for
Buffett in a little more than a year. In the spring of 2011 the
chief executive of Berkshire unit MidAmerican, David Sokol, left
the company amid a stock-trading scandal, after buying shares in
a company he was trying to convince Buffett to acquire. Sokol
denied anything improper took place.
Sokol was once seen as Buffett's heir apparent, and more
than a year later the probe around his departure is still
costing Berkshire hundreds of thousands of dollars in regular
legal fees.
The Sokol episode cast a shadow on Buffett's famously
hands-off style. The 81-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" has bragged
that he speaks to some of his CEOs just once a year.