By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 Warren Buffett, at a news
conference in Bengaluru in 2011, lavishly praised Berkshire
Hathaway executive Ajit Jain for smoothly running much of the
conglomerate's insurance businesses.
Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and
chairman of Berkshire, said he would also support Jain if ever
he decided to seek Buffett's post.
"He loves what he does, he's not looking to take my job,"
Buffett then said about Jain, who was born in the eastern Indian
state of Orissa. "If he was, the board of directors would
probably put him in there in a minute."
Speculation has been mounting among Berkshire investors as
to who will eventually succeed the 84-year-old Buffett. The
field was finally narrowed when, in a letter to shareholders on
Saturday, Buffett revealed that he and the board had found his
successor, and his second-in-command, Charlie Munger, identified
Jain and Greg Abel, the head of Berkshire's energy companies, as
front-runners for the top job.
Munger said on Saturday that Jain, 63, and Abel, 52, were
each in some important ways, "a better business executive than
Buffett."
Jain joined Berkshire in 1986, and Buffett immediately put
him in charge of National Indemnity's small, struggling
reinsurance operation. He has since "built this business into a
one-of-a-kind giant in the insurance world," Buffett said in an
annual shareholder letter.
In Berkshire's 2014 shareholder letter posted online on
Saturday, Munger said Jain's reinsurance operation combines
capacity, speed, decisiveness and, most important, "brains in a
manner unique in the insurance business." Munger stressed Jain
"never exposes Berkshire to risks that are inappropriate in
relation to our resources."
Munger even went so far as to give an example of Jain's
"unmatchable" underwriting skills: If the insurance industry
should experience a $250 billion loss from some
mega-catastrophe, "Berkshire as a whole would likely record a
significant profit for the year because of its many streams of
earnings."
Jain received an undergraduate degree in engineering at the
Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur in 1972 and worked
for International Business Machines Corp in India between 1973
to 1976 before earning a business degree at Harvard University
in 1978.
In a 2009 shareholder letter, Buffett proclaimed that "a
hugely important event in Berkshire's history occurred on a
Saturday in 1985. Ajit Jain came into our office in Omaha - and
I immediately knew we had found a superstar."
Jeff Matthews, author of "Secrets in Plain Sight: Business
and Investing Secrets of Warren Buffett," said: "Having been
Buffett's favorite for decades, Ajit Jain would have the stature
to attract companies to the Berkshire fold as Buffett has
done."
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)