By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 Greg Abel, the 52-year-old
head of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is not unlike the company he
oversees: like utilities themselves, he is reliable,
hard-working - and usually in the background.
While his boss, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has the
salesmanship and flair to put his face on everything from rubber
duckies to bottles of ketchup, Abel is much quieter, yet no less
hardworking, say people who know him.
Those traits could serve him well should he indeed succeed
the iconic Buffett, who has headed the sprawling Berkshire
Hathaway conglomerate for 50 years. Buffett and his
vice-chairman, Charlie Munger, hinted in an letter on Saturday
that Abel could be next in line to take over one of the world's
biggest and most influential companies.
Abel rarely speaks about himself, but has quietly built
Berkshire's energy unit into a mini-conglomerate using many of
the same skills that it would take to run Berkshire itself.
"He has been an outstanding leader and has been the driving
force for many years," said Paul Lountzis, a Berkshire investor.
While Lountzis has not met Abel, "his rise and the results at
Berkshire Hathaway Energy speak for themselves."
Abel, born in Edmonton, graduated from the University of
Alberta in 1984, where he studied accounting. In a 2013 video
from the university honoring Abel as a distinguished alumnus
that year, family and friends described him as warm and
likeable, a lifelong hockey fan who often calls home to talk to
his mother.
In a 2014 video, Abel accepted the so-called Ice Bucket
Challenge, allowing a Berkshire Hathaway Energy employee to dump
a bucket of ice water on his head to raise awareness for
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's
disease. As the water poured over his head, Abel flashed two
thumbs up to the camera.
Through a handful of businesses, Berkshire Hathaway Energy
provides power to more than 11.5 million people around the
world. Abel, as chairman, chief executive and director of
Berkshire Hathaway Energy and PacifiCorp, is key to keeping the
lights on.
Despite that responsibility, Abel keeps a personal touch.
Larry Cunningham, author of "Berkshire Beyond Buffett: The
Enduring Value of Values," remembers getting handwritten notes
from Abel, including, most recently, when Abel couldn't attend a
lecture of Cunningham's in Des Moines.
Buffett heaped praise on his lieutenant in the University of
Alberta video.
"He's a first-class human being," Buffett said. "There's a
lot of smart people in this world but some of them do some very
dumb things. He's a smart guy who will never do a dumb thing.
I've never heard him say anything that didn't make sense."
