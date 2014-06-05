June 5 Warren Buffett's annual auction to
benefit a San Francisco charity has drawn a bid of more than $1
million, surpassing last year's top offering, with a day of
bidding remaining for a chance to eat lunch with the billionaire
investor.
The $1,000,300 high bid is for the 15th annual auction to
benefit the Glide Foundation, which provides food and services
to the poor and homeless.
The high bid often surges in the last hour or two before the
auction on eBay closes. The auction ends Friday at
10:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 a.m. Saturday GMT).
Last year's $1,000,100 winning bid was considered a relative
bargain, being lower than the five previous winning bids,
including the $3,456,789 top bid in 2012.
This year's winner and up to seven friends will have a
private lunch with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse
in Manhattan.
Buffett has said he will talk about anything other than what
he might next invest in.
Auctions began in 2000 after Buffett was introduced to Glide
by his first wife Susan, who died in 2004. The auctions have
raised nearly $16 million.
Other winners have included hedge fund managers David
Einhorn, who paid $250,100 in 2003, and Ted Weschler, who spent
$5.25 million to win the 2010 and 2011 auctions.
Weschler was later hired by Buffett, and is now a portfolio
manager at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Ablan and Grant McCool)