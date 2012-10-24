‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
Oct 24 Berkshire Hathaway Inc has had two acquisitions of around $20 billion each fall through this year despite a willingness on both sides to do the deal, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Wednesday.
In an interview on CNBC, Buffett said "I'm salivating" to do another deal, adding that the mega-deals fell through because of difficulties agreeing on a final price.
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)