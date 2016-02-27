NEW YORK Feb 27 The following are excerpts from
Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc
shareholders, which was released early Saturday:
ON BERKSHIRE'S YEAR
"The most important development at Berkshire during 2015 was
not financial, though it led to better earnings. After a poor
performance in 2014, our BNSF railroad dramatically improved its
service to customers last year. To attain that result, we
invested about $5.8 billion during the year in capital
expenditures, a sum far and away the record for any American
railroad and nearly three times our annual depreciation charge.
It was money well spent."
ON WALL STREET AND 'PHONY' EARNINGS
Buffett took corporate America chief executives to task for
telling their shareholders to ignore certain expense items when
calculating earnings such as stock-based compensation. "The very
name says it all: 'compensation.' If compensation isn't an
expense, what is it? And, if real and recurring expenses don't
belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do
they belong?"
Buffett also said Wall Street has been enabling the
practice. "Wall Street analysts often play their part in this
charade, too, parroting the phony, compensation-ignoring
'earnings' figures fed them by managements. Maybe the offending
analysts don't know any better. Or maybe they fear losing
'access' to management. Or maybe they are cynical, telling
themselves that since everyone else is playing the game, why
shouldn't they go along with it. Whatever their reasoning, these
analysts are guilty of propagating misleading numbers that can
deceive investors."
ON CLIMATE CHANGE
"It seems highly likely to me that climate change poses a
major problem for the planet. I say 'highly likely' rather than
'certain' because I have no scientific aptitude and remember
well the dire predictions of most 'experts' about Y2K. It would
be foolish, however, for me or anyone to demand 100 percent
proof of huge forthcoming damage to the world if that outcome
seemed at all possible and if prompt action had even a small
chance of thwarting the danger."
ON OIL PRICES
"With oil at low prices, we expect that volumes in 2016 will
weaken compared to 2015. Freight revenues from agricultural
products in 2015 increased 2 percent to approximately $4.2
billion as compared to revenues in 2014. The increase in 2015
was attributable to higher domestic grain shipments and milo
exports."
ON WEBCASTING ITS ANNUAL MEETING
"Charlie (Munger) is 92, and I am 85. If we were partners
with you in a small business, and were charged with running the
place, you would want to look in occasionally to make sure we
hadn't drifted off into la-la land. Shareholders, in contrast,
should not need to come to Omaha to monitor how we look and
sound.
"Viewers can also observe our life-prolonging diet. During
the meeting, Charlie and I will each consume enough Coke, See's
fudge and See's peanut brittle to satisfy the weekly caloric
needs of an NFL lineman. Long ago we discovered a fundamental
truth: There's nothing like eating carrots and broccoli when
you're really hungry - and want to stay that way."
