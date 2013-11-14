Nov 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Thursday disclosed a new $3.45 billion
stake in Exxon Mobil Corp, after buying 40.1 million
shares in the world's largest publicly traded oil company.
The purchase was disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing that detailed Berkshire equity investments,
mostly listed on U.S. exchanges, as of Sept. 30.
Berkshire also disclosed other changes to its holdings,
including a reduced stake in another oil company, ConocoPhillips
.
U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their
stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a
window into their strategies for buying and selling stocks.
