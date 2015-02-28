BRIEF-Alliant Energy files for offering of up to $125 mln of common stock
* Files for offering of up to $125.0 million of common stock - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2q41a0d] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pwVFGb] Further company coverage: