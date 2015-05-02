* Buffett defends 3G cost-cutting, Clayton Homes
* Buffett praises railroad executives on turnaround
* Shareholders line up early to hear Buffett, Munger
By Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel
OMAHA, Neb., May 2 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
shareholders on Saturday celebrated Warren Buffett's
50th anniversary running the conglomerate, as the billionaire
expressed optimism the company would thrive over the long haul,
even after he is gone.
Buffett and his second-in-command, Charlie Munger, fielded
five hours of questions from shareholders, analysts and
journalists at Berkshire's annual meeting, including some that
criticized the business practices of firms that Berkshire owns
or works with, such as Brazil's 3G Capital.
The meeting had a more festive air this year, with one of
the more than 40,000 people who attended shouting out "Warren
and Charlie, we love you" at the start of the main event of what
Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists."
"It's not Disneyland, it's Warrenland," said David Rolfe,
chief investment officer of Wedgewood Partners Inc.
Berkshire holds more than 80 companies including the
Burlington Northern railroad, Geico car insurance, Benjamin
Moore paint, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear,
and See's candies, and owns more than $115 billion of stocks.
Its breadth and depth, which includes $63.7 billion of cash,
has given Berkshire a strong balance sheet that Buffett said
will help it thrive should the economy, propped up by low
interest rates that many expect to rise soon, heads south.
"We will be very willing to act if economic turbulence of
any kind occurs, and will be prepared, and most people won't
be," he said. He denied that Berkshire needed special regulatory
oversight by possibly having become too big to fail.
SUCCESSION
Buffett gave no hints about who would succeed him. He also
alluded in one answer to his writing another of his popular
letters to shareholders next February, suggesting no intention
to leave soon.
Yet he said he would not want someone whose sole background
is in investments to become chief executive. "I would not want
to put someone in charge of Berkshire with only investing
experience and not any operational experience."
Buffett also offered ringing praise for the turnaround at
Burlington Northern, Berkshire's largest noninsurance unit,
which was plagued last year by service delays.
"The improvement has been huge, and I want to thank Matt
Rose and Carl Ice for their really extraordinary performance,"
he said, referring to the railroad's executive chairman and
chief executive.
Rose, considered by some a potential Berkshire CEO
candidate, was not mentioned by Buffett in his annual letter,
which led some to believe his standing had been lowered.
Other potential CEO candidates include insurance executive
Ajit Jain, whose decision to join Berkshire three decades ago
was hailed by Buffett as one of the "luckiest" events he
experienced, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy chief Gregory Abel,
who talked at the meeting about renewable energy. He was the
only person other than Buffett and Munger to field a question.
Ken Shubin Stein, founder of Spencer Capital Management LLC
in New York, said having a CEO with an operational background
"makes sense since the CEO needs to work with the investment
team and understand their use of capital for investments, versus
using the capital for investing in acquisitions."
3G DEFENDED
As is usually the case, no major controversy has been
hanging over Berkshire.
But Buffett did get two questions that led him to praise 3G
Capital, which critics say ruthlessly cuts jobs at companies it
acquires. In 2013, Berkshire and 3G bought H.J. Heinz Co, which
is now buying Kraft Foods Group Inc.
"The 3G people have been successful in building marvelous
businesses," Buffett said. "I don't know of any company that has
a policy that says we're going to have a lot more people than
they need."
Buffett also defended Berkshire's Clayton Homes manufactured
homes unit, which was criticized in a recent Seattle Times
article for predatory sales practices that can trap low-income
borrowers in homes they cannot afford.
"I make no apologies whatsoever for Clayton's lending
terms," he said, adding that Clayton itself faces losses when
borrowers default.
Buffett also said he expects a contentious contract dispute
between Berkshire's luxury aircraft unit NetJets and its pilots
to be resolved, and said he had "no anti-union agenda
whatsoever." Some of the pilots picketed outside the meeting.
Addressing a question about Berkshire's stakes in companies
including Coca-Cola Co that sell highly sugared products,
Buffett said companies can change as consumer tastes evolve.
Alluding to his own well-publicized fondness for junk food,
he said: "If I had been eating broccoli and Brussels sprouts all
my life, I don't think I would live as long."
Buffett also said the euro currency "can and probably should
survive," but that "real changes" would probably be required.
Munger, for his part, said European leaders created a
"flawed system" that was "probably unwise" by letting countries
that were too weak adopt the currency.
DEVOTEES LINED UP EARLY
Berkshire's annual meeting is Omaha's top annual draw other
than baseball's College World Series - reflected in hotel rooms
that can fetch more than $400 a night and that often sell out
nearly a year in advance.
Devoted and sleep-deprived shareholders began lining up
outside the venue hours before doors opened at 7 a.m. CDT.
Kyle Cleeton, a research analyst for an investment firm, may
have gotten there first, saying he showed up at 10 p.m. the
night before.
"I wanted to be first in line," he said. "You're not sure
how many more years you're going to have."
Bill Guenther, a state forester from Brattleboro, Vermont,
said, "I'm one who likes a good seat." He arrived at 1:04 a.m.
despite having last year suffered a major foot injury when he
collided with another shareholder as he tried to get that good
seat.
"My girlfriend said, 'You're not going to do this again,'
and I said, 'I have to, it's the 50th year.'"
