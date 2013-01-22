* Will also offer commemorative shoe

* Buffett well known for love of sweets, junk foods

Jan 22 Warren Buffett, the famed investor and notorious lover of cheeseburgers and cherry-flavored sodas, a competitive runner?

Not exactly. But his face is on a new running shoe.

Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, on Tuesday said it will add a 5-kilometer run to the festivities at its annual shareholder weekend this coming May.

Buffett will fire the starting gun and also hand out awards to the winners, Berkshire said. To commemorate the occasion, Berkshire subsidiary Brooks Running Co said it would produce a sneaker featuring a caricature image of Buffett crossing the tape at the finish line.

Brooks plans to sell the running shoe from its booth at the annual meeting, which draws more than 40,000 people to Omaha's convention center.

The "Invest in Yourself" race will be held May 5, the day after the shareholder meeting. Buffett, who is aggressively hands-off with the managers of Berkshire's dozens of businesses, said he would encourage them all to participate in the run.

For some, the event will follow a weekend of serious indulgence. Buffett himself is known to start off the day of the meeting with a Dilly Bar from his Dairy Queen business, followed by multiple pounds of peanut brittle from See's Candies, another company Berkshire owns.

He also routinely encourage shareholders to frequent his favorite steakhouses while in Omaha, where he commands them to sample only the larger-sized portions.