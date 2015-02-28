* Q4 net income falls to $4.16 bln or $2,529 per Class A
share
* Op profit rises 5 pct to $3.96 bln or $2,412 per share
* Analysts had forecast op profit of $2,701 per share
(Adds detail, background)
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit declined 17
percent as investment gains declined, but operating results
improved.
Earnings fell short of analyst forecasts as profit declined
from insurance underwriting, though results improved in
Berkshire's railroad and energy operations.
Net income fell to $4.16 billion, or $2,529 per Class A
share, from $4.99 billion, or $3,035 per share, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit rose 5 percent to $3.96 billion,
or $2,412 per share, from $3.78 billion, or $2,297 per share.
Analysts on average had forecast operating profit of $2,701
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Quarterly
revenue rose 3 percent to $48.26 billion.
Book value per share, which Buffett considers a good measure
of Berkshire's worth, rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier to
$146,186.
For all of 2014, profit rose 2 percent to $19.87 billion, or
$12,092 per share, while operating profit rose 9 percent to
$16.55 billion, or $10,071 per share.
Buffett, 84, has run Berkshire since 1965, transforming it
from a failing textile company into a conglomerate with more
than 80 operating businesses in such areas as insurance,
railroads, energy, food and apparel, and real estate.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also has $117.5 billion of
equity investments, roughly 59 percent of which is in just four
stocks: American Express Co, Coca-Cola Co, IBM
Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
Berkshire ended the year with $63.27 billion of cash, giving
Buffett the ability to make one or more large acquisitions while
still leaving a sufficient cushion.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Holmes)