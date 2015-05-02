By Jonathan Stempel
| OMAHA, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. May 2 Warren Buffett on Saturday
rejected the idea that Berkshire Hathaway Inc, a
sprawling conglomerate he has built over 50 years, has grown so
big that it is now too big to fail and requires tighter
regulatory oversight.
"There is no reason, in logic or in terms of what we've
heard, to think that Berkshire would be designated as a SIFI,"
Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting, using the acronym
for systemically important financial institution. "I do not
think Berkshire comes within miles of qualifying as a SIFI."
The SIFI designation forces companies to submit to Federal
Reserve oversight, and could make them adopt tighter capital and
liquidity requirements that could impede growth and
profitability.
Buffett and his second-in-command, Charlie Munger, were
fielding questions at the annual shareholder meeting.
Buffett was responding to a question about how
the SIFI designation would affect Berkshire.
The focus on Berkshire's size has grown over the years as
Berkshire has amassed more than 80 businesses, including
capital-intensive businesses such as the Burlington Northern
railroad, and units that insure against major catastrophes.
Those catastrophes can be costly, and both the September 11
attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon as well as
Hurricane Katrina in 2005 cost Berkshire billions of dollars.
Buffett, however, has pledged to maintain a $20 billion cash
cushion at Berkshire - it has $63.7 billion now - to protect
against such problems.
Moreover, Berkshire gained a reputation during the global
financial crisis as a source of liquidity, investing in
companies as diverse as Goldman Sachs Group Inc, General
Electric Co and motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc
.
Other companies with big insurance operations that have the
SIFI moniker include American International Group Inc,
MetLife Inc and Prudential Financial Inc.
MetLife is suing to reverse that designation.
(Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Lewis)