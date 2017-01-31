Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored
candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the
billionaire's appetite for stocks.
Buffett revealed that he has bought $12 billion of stock for
his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc since the Republican
Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election.
In an interview with talk show host Charlie Rose that aired
on Friday night, Buffett suggested that Berkshire's
post-election stock purchases overall were even higher,
reflecting stocks that his deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler
bought.
"We've, net, bought $12 billion of common stocks since the
election," Buffett said. "The guys that work with me, the two
fellows, they probably bought a little bit or sold a little bit
too."
The speed with which Berkshire is buying stocks is unusual.
It has spent in fewer than three months roughly half what it
spent on equities in the three years ending Sept. 30, 2016.
Buffett demurred on whether Berkshire has added to its
stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines: American Airlines
Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest
Airlines Co and United Continental Holdings Inc.
Berkshire revealed those stakes in mid-November, surprising
many given Buffett's long aversion to the sector.
Asked why Berkshire dove in, Buffett said: "It was in large
part my decision."
Berkshire will likely by Feb. 14 disclose some of the stocks
it has bought, in a regulatory filing listing most of its U.S.
holdings as of year end.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owned $102.5 billion
of equities as of Sept. 30, excluding its stake in Kraft Heinz
Co.
U.S. stocks rose after Trump was elected, reflecting
investor optimism that his policies might boost economic growth,
aided by a Congress also under Republican control.
Buffett said Trump is unlikely to reach his goal of 4
percent annual growth, but that growth at half that level would
over a generation add $19,000 per person to real gross domestic
product.
"Two percent will produce miracles," Buffett said.
The U.S. economy grew by 1.6 percent last year, the lowest
since 2011.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Ablan, Bernard Orr)