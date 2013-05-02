May 2 Warren Buffett is an avowed avoider of
high technology, but even the world's most famous investor
cannot dodge Twitter.
The 82-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" joined the service and
sent his first tweet on Thursday.
"Warren is in the house," Buffett said under the handle
"@WarrenBuffett" - which garnered more than 10,000 followers in
the first 10 minutes.
Buffett's digital debut came during a live webcast hosted by
Fortune magazine, which earlier on Thursday published an essay
by the Berkshire Hathaway Inc CEO calling on men to
help boost women in the workplace.
Buffett will preside over Berkshire's annual shareholder
meeting in Omaha this weekend, an event that draws more than
35,000 investors - many of whom typically tweet everything
Buffett says over the course of the day.