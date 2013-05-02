May 2 Warren Buffett accumulates Twitter
followers even faster than he makes money.
The 82-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" joined the service and
sent his first tweet on Thursday, picking up more than 45,000
followers in just under 45 minutes.
"Warren is in the house," Buffett said under the handle
"@WarrenBuffett."
The handle was not officially verified by Twitter, but was
confirmed by Fortune magazine, which hosted Buffett for a live
webcast Thursday. It was billed as the first social media event
for the notoriously technology-averse billionaire.
If followers were dollars, Buffett is having even more
success on Twitter than he had with one of his best investments
ever, his 2008 stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
That deal gave him preferred stock that paid dividends at
$900 a minute. On Twitter, he has gathered 1,000 followers a
minute.
By joining Twitter, the Berkshire Hathaway Inc
chief executive officer now stands in good mogul company. Other
relatively recent converts to the service include News Corp
CEO Rupert Murdoch (@RupertMurdoch) and former U.S.
President Bill Clinton (@BillClinton).