By Jonathan Stempel
| OMAHA, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. May 3 Warren Buffett puts on a good
show. Especially when he is the show.
That show grew bigger as more than 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway
shareholders poured into Omaha this weekend to
celebrate his 50th anniversary running the company, at what the
world's third-richest person calls Woodstock for Capitalists.
Buffett and his chief lieutenant Charlie Munger answered
their five hours of shareholder and investor questions at the
annual meeting in the downtown CenturyLink arena, from a stage
where they downed Coca-Cola and munched on peanut brittle from
See's.
But there's more to do than just attend the main meeting.
Many get together with other shareholders. It's a time to
shop, which Buffett would prefer be done with some of
Berkshire's more than 80 businesses. It's a time to eat. And for
some wanting good seats at the meeting, it's a time to be
sleep-deprived. Really sleep-deprived.
Kyle Cleeton, an investment research analyst, said he got to
the arena at 10 p.m. Friday night, nine hours before doors
opened. "I wanted to be first in line," he said.
Thousands more spent Friday night across town, where
Berkshire commandeers a shopping center housing its Borsheim's
jewelry store and pitches a big outdoor tent, band included.
Shareholders ate meatballs, sausage, chicken teriyaki,
carved roast beef, and cheese cubes - Buffett food, reflecting
his taste for the uncomplicated. All free.
Many shareholders took photos of management consultant Rick
Murray of Birmingham, Michigan, his three chihuahuas in tow in a
stomach pouch.
"I've been a shareholder for 20 years, and this is my first
trip," he said. "I had met a client, and he said, 'You know,
Omaha is not that far from Michigan.'"
Saturday began with a mini-parade featuring two Texas
longhorn steers, and a stagecoach from Wells Fargo.
Inside the arena, Berkshire businesses hawked their wares.
The blinding yellow men's "Berky" boxer shorts from Fruit of the
Loom flew off the racks at $6 apiece. Kirby's pet stain and odor
remover, priced at just $5, drew less interest.
Meanwhile, Dairy Queen sold out its 26,500 ice cream bars,
Mini Blizzards and cake slices. Buffett paid $1 for his 7:15
a.m. ice cream fix, just before joining Microsoft co-founder and
Berkshire director Bill Gates in a newspaper tossing contest.
That entails shareholders competing to see who can toss
copies of Berkshire-owned newspapers closer to a target than
Buffett. Winning shareholders get rewarded with Dairy Queen ice
cream bars.
The meeting was preceded by the annual humorous movie
overseen by Buffett's daughter Susie.
It featured a spoof championship boxing match, directed by
John Landis of "Trading Places," between welterweight champ
Floyd Mayweather Jr and "Berkshire Bomber" Buffett, who trained
by running an adding machine and once in the ring stuffed his
face with See's candies instead of a mouthpiece. (Mayweather
defeated Manny Pacquiao in a real title bout later Saturday
night.)
Hotel rates can top $400 a night for the Berkshire weekend,
Omaha's top draw other than baseball's College World Series.
Many shareholders who come from afar don't seem to mind.
They know, given Buffett's age, 84, and Munger's, 91, there
won't be many more.
"He's not going to be doing this in 10 or 15 years," said
Tia Tucker, an optometrist from Temperance, Michigan. "To say
you saw Warren Buffett, it's almost history we're watching."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luciana Lopez in Omaha,
Nebraska; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Frances Kerry)