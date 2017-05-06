May 6 Wells Fargo & Co agreed with Warren Buffett's blistering comments early Saturday at the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, remarking that the company has taken decisive actions regarding recent sales abuse practices.

"We agree with Mr. Buffett's comments and value Berkshire Hathaway as a long-term shareholder and customer," said Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk.

"We have taken decisive actions to fix the problems, make things right for customers, and build a better Wells Fargo. Our top priority is rebuilding the trust of our customers, team members, community partners, and shareholders." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)