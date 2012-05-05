OMAHA, Neb. May 5 Warren Buffett on Saturday
said he recently mulled doing a $22 billion acquisition for his
Berkshire Hathaway Inc .
Speaking at Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska,
Buffett said he would have done the transaction if he could, and
liked it so much that he would have sold some of Berkshire's
stock holdings that he would not otherwise have wanted to sell.
He did not identify the takeover target.
Buffett also said that if Berkshire did not make a major
deal this year, it could look at one larger than $30 billion
next year.
A $22 billion takeover would be nearly as large as
Berkshire's biggest acquisition to date, its $26.5 billion
purchase in 2010 of the railroad company Burlington Northern
Santa Fe.
Berkshire ended March with $37.83 billion of cash and
equivalents, giving Buffett the firepower to do one or more
major acquisitions.