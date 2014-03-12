March 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has agreed to shed much of its decades-old investment
in Graham Holdings Co, the former publisher of the
Washington Post, swapping most of its shares for a Miami
television station and other assets.
Berkshire will exchange about 1.6 million Graham shares,
worth roughly $1.1 billion, for Miami station WPLG, an
unspecified number of Berkshire shares now owned by Graham, and
cash, Graham said on Wednesday.
"I am sure this is a mutually beneficial transaction for
both companies," Buffett said in a statement. "While this
transaction will greatly reduce our position in Graham Holdings,
our admiration for the company and its management is
undiminished."
Berkshire owned 1.73 million Graham shares at Dec. 31.