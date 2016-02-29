Feb 29 The energy unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said Gregory Abel, its
chairman and chief executive, saw his compensation jump 48
percent last year to $40.77 million, reflecting a large
incentive award.
In its annual report, Berkshire Hathaway Energy said Abel
was awarded $28 million under an incentive plan tied to the
company's performance. He also received a $1 million salary and
an $11.5 million bonus.
Abel, 53, has led Berkshire Hathaway Energy since 2008, and
expanded it through a series of acquisitions. Many investors and
analysts believe Abel, who has taken on a greater public role at
Berkshire, is a top candidate to eventually replace Buffett as
Berkshire Hathaway's chief executive.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)