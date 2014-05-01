BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces issuance of new 3-year reference notes security
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
May 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit said it would buy Canadian electrical transmission company AltaLink LP for about $2.9 billion in cash from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy said its MidAmerican Transmission unit and SNC-Lavalin would jointly pursue transmission projects in North America.
AltaLink is Alberta's largest transmission provider. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BRASILIA, April 18 Disagreements over changes to the minimum retirement age for women have delayed the presentation of the Brazilian government's pension reform draft until Wednesday, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.