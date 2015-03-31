(Adds Buffett and Van Tuyl comments on auto industry)
NEW YORK, March 31 Warren Buffett, the
billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, said he would not raise interest rates
significantly if he ran the Federal Reserve.
"I probably wouldn't do much," Buffett said when asked what
he would do if he ran the Fed. "Things are working pretty well,
and I would be worried that if I raised rates significantly with
negative interest rates in Europe, I would be very worried about
what that would do to the flow of funds."
He also noted that the economy "is improving month by
month."
Buffett spoke at an automotive industry conference in New
York, along with the chairman of the Berkshire Hathaway
automotive dealer group, Larry Van Tuyl.
Buffett and Van Tuyl said that Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
is actively looking to purchase more dealerships to add to the
81 auto dealerships it now owns in 10 states. Van Tuyl said that
the company will look to expand in the United States and not
internationally, at least for now.
Buffett said that Berkshire Hathaway will price auto
dealerships for possible acquisition by using a long-term
outlook and not allow short-term swings of the U.S. auto market
to affect purchase decisions.
He also said those purchase decisions will not be related to
changes in interest rates.
"If (Federal Reserve Chair) Janet Yellen came up and
whispered in my ear what she was going to do for the next two
years, it wouldn't make any difference what we do. If we got a
chance to buy a dealership at a sensible price with the right
people, we'd buy it. We'd buy it in five minutes."
Buffett and Van Tuyl both said that while Tesla Motors Inc
has a model of selling cars directly to consumers, the
volume is too low to affect the U.S. auto distribution system.
"Usually when a distribution system becomes that firmly
established, there is a reason for it. I just don't see that
changing," said Buffett.
He said that self-driving cars will "be a reality" but that
he expects autonomous cars to be less than 10 percent of the
auto market by 2030.
Earlier Tuesday, at the same National Automobile Dealers
Association-J.D. Power conference in New York, Buffett said a
Greek exit could be constructive for the euro zone.
