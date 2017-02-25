NEW YORK Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at
more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
The stake of 61.2 million shares was acquired last year for
$6.75 billion, an average of about $110.17 apiece, according to
the annual report Saturday from Berkshire, which is led by
billionaire chairman Warren Buffett.
The holding was valued at more than $8.3 billion as of
Friday's $136.66 closing price.
Berkshire became one of the top 10 Apple investors in 2016,
taking a stake of more than 9 million shares in the first
quarter and then accelerating purchases in the last three months
of the year.
The Apple investment appears to reflect much of the $12
billion of stock that Buffett said he had bought between the
Nov. 8 Presidential election and the end of January.
