NEW YORK May 4 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett defended some of his core holdings in a televised
interview on Monday, but reiterated that equities in general
would look expensive in an environment with normal interest
rates.
The remarks from Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
, come as several of his core holdings, including
International Business Machines Corp and Coca-Cola
, have showed declining revenue trends in recent years and
their market positions aren't as impenetrable as they once were,
amid increased competition.
Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire had bought more shares of
IBM during the first quarter, and forecast higher earnings at
the company over the next 10 years.
He also praised IBM's stock buyback program, which he said
had been "enormously beneficial" for shareholders, though he
stressed that in general, buyback programs should be done based
on share price and not as an all-purpose strategy.
Coca-Cola continues to have a "strong competitive position,"
he said.
Referring to the broader market, Buffett said equity
valuation would appear "on the high side" if interest rates were
normalized from their currently low levels, repeating comments
he had made over the weekend at the annual Berkshire Hathaway
meeting.
While he acknowledged that investors expect interest rates
to rise this year, he said it would be difficult for the United
States to raise rates "significantly" if European rates remained
low.
U.S. bonds, meanwhile, were "very overvalued," he said.
