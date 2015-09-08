(Adds additional Buffett comments)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Warren Buffett, the billionaire
chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
, told CNBC on Tuesday that he added to his share stake
in International Business Machines Corp in the third
quarter.
"We bought it in the first quarter, and normally I wouldn't
tell you this, but we bought some in the third quarter," Buffett
told the cable television network.
Buffett's Berkshire owned a more than 8 percent stake in IBM
as of June 30. IBM shares have slumped nearly 12 percent so far
in the third quarter through last Friday during broad stock
market volatility.
Buffett also said that the U.S. economy was not growing at a
"booming" rate but remained on the path it has been on for six
years of growing at a rate of 2 percent or a little better
annually. He said he would "be a little careful" about getting
too excited about quarterly statistics.
Buffett made his comments after Commerce Department data in
late August showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 3.7
percent annual pace in the second quarter instead of the 2.3
percent rate reported the previous month.
Buffett also said Berkshire still has ample cash after
agreeing to buy Precision Castparts Corp for over $32 billion
and would never hold less than $20 billion in cash.
"I've still got money left to buy, I'll never go below $20
billion of cash, in fact I won't even really go very close to
it," he said.
He said Berkshire "might be a little less aggressive in the
open market" given the Precision Castparts deal, but added: "I
haven't held back from doing anything because of that upcoming
purchase."
Buffett, whose Berkshire owns shares in Bank of America,
said that if he could vote on Bank of America chief
executive Brian Moynihan's title, he would vote to have him in
both the CEO and chairman roles.
Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday
recommended Bank of America Corp shareholders vote to strip
chief executive Moynihan of his additional title of chairman.
Buffett also said Democratic presidential candidate Bernie
Sanders "has run a model campaign" and said the 2016 Republican
presidential race reminded him of "being at an amusement park
and watching all the kids in bumper cars."
"What you're seeing is indicative of a lot of
dissatisfaction in the country with Washington politicians and
perhaps the media to some extent too."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Franklin Paul and Andrew
Hay)