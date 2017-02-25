NEW YORK Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday offered his latest critique of fund managers, saying that "both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds."

"When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients," said Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors. "Both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)