Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
NEW YORK Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday offered his latest critique of fund managers, saying that "both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds."
"When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients," said Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors. "Both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.