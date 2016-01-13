(Adds Clayton Homes and Justice Department comments)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 13 Senior U.S. Democratic lawmakers asked
federal regulators to investigate whether Clayton Homes, the
mobile home unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, targets minority borrowers with discriminatory lending
and collection practices.
A letter on Tuesday from Representative Maxine Waters, the
top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, and
fellow committee members Michael Capuano, Emanuel Cleaver and
Keith Ellison called on the Justice Department and the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to "pursue appropriate
corrective action" against Clayton.
It followed a report last month by the Seattle Times
newspaper and online BuzzFeed News accusing the largest U.S.
mobile home builder of exploiting black, Latino and Native
American borrowers by driving them into subprime loans they
cannot afford, and harming communities by repossessing homes
after borrowers default.
That report also claimed that Clayton's corporate culture
condones racism, including against its own workers.
The representatives said the "disturbing business model"
described in the report was "highly problematic," in light of
Clayton's "uniquely broad control of the manufacture, sale and
financing of manufactured homes."
Their letter was reported earlier by the Seattle Times.
In a statement on Wednesday, Clayton said it was
disappointed that the newspaper's reporting is being "accepted
as fact rather than challenged as an unfortunate cobbling
together of incomplete data and outlying anecdotes."
Last month, the Maryville, Tennessee-based company
"categorically and adamantly" denied discriminating against
borrowers, and defended the practices of two lending arms,
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc and 21st Mortgage Corp.
"Race and ethnicity are never considered in pricing or
structuring our loans," the company said. Clayton also said it
does not tolerate discrimination against its workers.
As of Sept. 30, Clayton borrowers were current on roughly 95
percent of their loans, Berkshire has said.
Buffett did not respond on Wednesday to an email request for
comment sent to an assistant.
At Berkshire's annual meeting last May, Buffett said he made
"no apologies whatsoever" about Clayton's "exemplary" lending.
He spoke in response to a question about an earlier Seattle
Times story saying that Clayton trapped borrowers into
unaffordable loans on depreciating homes.
A CFPB spokesman said that the agency was reviewing
Tuesday's letter and "takes allegations of discriminatory or
predatory lending practices very seriously."
The Justice Department was also reviewing the letter, a
spokeswoman said.
Berkshire bought Clayton for $1.7 billion in August 2003.
The unit generates roughly 2 percent of overall pretax
profit at Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, which owns close to
90 businesses, including the Geico auto insurer, BNSF railroad
and Dairy Queen ice cream stores.
