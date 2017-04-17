April 17 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices on
Monday said it entered a marketing agreement with Juwai.com,
China's largest international property website, to attract
wealthy Chinese buyers looking to purchase homes in the United
States.
The real estate affiliate of billionaire investor Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said the agreement
will allow the roughly 2 million monthly users of Juwai.com and
Juwai.com/luxe to browse its franchisees' residential listings.
Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' chief
executive, in a statement said the Chinese are the leading
buyers of U.S. property apart from Americans, and the agreement
with Juwai.com will make it "much easier" for them to shop.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices may also be hoping to
benefit from Buffett's popularity in China.
The 86-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" recently let Coca-Cola Co
put his smiling likeness on cans of Cherry Coke, which he
drinks often, in China.
He is also providing real-time translation only in Mandarin
for the May 6 webcast of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting
and the firm is a large investor in Chinese car company BYD Co
.
Berkshire's HomeServices of America Inc, the second-largest
U.S. residential real estate brokerage, is the majority owner of
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)