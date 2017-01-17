KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance
services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as
it expands operations in Asia.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI) said
in a statement on Monday it has established an office in the
Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to provide the non-life
reinsurance services.
"After putting down roots in Singapore, Hong Kong, and
Macau, we are pleased to further expand our operations in
Asia...," BHSI Asia President Marc Breuil said in the statement.
The southeast Asian nation has attracted several insurers
lately, who are eyeing its long-term potential. Canada's Sun
Life Financial Inc and Malaysian sovereign wealth fund
Khazanah Nasional were in talks to buy Hong Leong
Financial Group Bhd's insurance business, Reuters
reported last year.
Reuters also reported that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
was in exclusive talks to buy RHB Bank's
general insurance unit.
BHSI is part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity
group of insurance companies. National Indemnity has $194.4
billion in total admitted assets and $112.2 billion in
policyholder surplus, according to BHSI's website.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)