BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 22 Property and casualty insurer Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance appointed Malin Fredriksson Asia Regional Head of First Party Lines and Kiran Prakash Asia Regional Head of Engineering and Construction.
Fredriksson joins the company from RSA's Asia division and Prakash joins from Swiss Reinsurance Co's Asia division. Both will be based in Singapore. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.