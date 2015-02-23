Feb 22 Property and casualty insurer Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance appointed Malin Fredriksson Asia Regional Head of First Party Lines and Kiran Prakash Asia Regional Head of Engineering and Construction.

Fredriksson joins the company from RSA's Asia division and Prakash joins from Swiss Reinsurance Co's Asia division. Both will be based in Singapore. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)