By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 23 NetJets Inc, the
private aircraft charter company owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Tuesday that it had
acquired approval to launch its aircraft charter service in
China.
The company has been working with Chinese authorities since
2012 to secure the operating certificate, chief executive Jordan
Hansell said in a statement.
NetJets will initially offer private plane charter service,
with future plans to expand into private aircraft management,
said Chris Herbert, a spokeswoman.
Longer term, the company could offer the same kind of
"fractional" ownership of private planes that it now offers in
the United States, Herbert added, but that would require a
separate approval from the Chinese government.
In Berkshire Hathaway's annual report, NetJets' 2013
revenues were stated as increasing 7.5 percent, or $288 million.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez, editing by G Crosse)