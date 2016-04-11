Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
April 11 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Business Wire website, which distributes press releases issued by companies, went down just before the U.S. stock market closed on Monday.
The disruption hampered, among other planned statements, the distribution of Alcoa Inc's first-quarter earnings release, which marks the unofficial beginning of earning.
Business Wire said its technology team was working on the matter.
Business Wire's feed to Reuters was also disrupted. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.