By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 19 Standard & Poor's on Friday left its "AA"
credit ratings for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
alone, saying the company's growing diversification and
"modest" financial risks meant a downgrade was not necessary.
Berkshire had been put on review for a possible downgrade on
Aug. 11, on concern about Buffett's decision to deploy a large
amount of cash toward last month's $32 billion acquisition of
industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.
But S&P analyst Laline Carvalho said Berkshire's
"consistently strong" operating profitability and "exceptional"
liquidity, plus the significant cash flow from its roughly 90
operating units, justify the "AA" rating, S&P's third highest.
S&P also affirmed Berkshire's "A-1+" short-term credit
ratings, the highest possible, and its ratings for several
insurance units, including Geico and General Re. It also raised
its ratings for Berkshire's BNSF railroad.
The agency also said it now analyzes Berkshire as a
"corporate conglomerate" rather than as an "insurance holding
company," reflecting the growing importance of non-insurance
businesses. It has a "stable" outlook for Berkshire's ratings.
"Berkshire has demonstrated the financial flexibility to
generate cash from many of its operating businesses, and is not
reliant as much on its insurance units as we had thought,"
Carvalho said in an interview.
Downgrades could have boosted Berkshire's borrowing costs.
In recent years, Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire has
diversified through big purchases such as Precision Castparts,
BNSF, chemical company Lubrizol and Nevada utility NV Energy.
It also owns nearly 27 percent of Kraft Heinz Co,
which was created last year when Kraft Foods Group and H.J.
Heinz Co merged. Berkshire bought about half of Heinz in 2013.
Buffett has said that excluding Kraft Heinz, Berkshire owns
10 companies large enough to be in the Fortune 500 if they were
independent.
While insurance units now account for only about a quarter
of overall results, they help Buffett fund acquisitions and
investments by providing large amounts of "float," or the amount
of premiums held before claims are paid.
Insurance float totaled $86.2 billion as of Sept. 30.
Berkshire ended September with $66.26 billion of cash.
Buffett has said he would spend $23 billion on Precision
Castparts and finance the rest. He prefers keeping a large
cushion for big insurance claims.
Berkshire held "triple-A" grades from all three major U.S.
credit rating agencies as recently as 2009.
In afternoon trading, Berkshire's Class A shares were up
$820, or 0.4 percent, at $196,845.
