Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
Net income rose to $6.29 billion, or $3,823 per Class A share, from $5.48 billion, or $3,333 per share, in the comparable quarter the previous year.
Quarterly operating profit fell 6 percent to $4.38 billion, or $2,665 per share, from $4.67 billion, or $2,843 per share.
Analysts on average had forecast operating profit of $2,716.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Book value per share, which reflects assets minus liabilities and which Buffett considers a good yardstick for Berkshire's intrinsic worth, was $172,108 at the end of the year, up 5 percent from three months earlier. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.