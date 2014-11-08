(Adds investor comment, details)
By Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 7 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc said on Friday third-quarter
profit fell 9 percent as it took a large writeoff on one of its
investments, but operating results easily topped forecasts on
improvement in its insurance, energy and railroad operations.
Net income slipped to $4.62 billion, or $2,811 per Class A
share in the third quarter, from $5.05 billion, or $3,074 per
Class A share, a year earlier.
Operating profit, however, rose 29 percent to $4.72 billion,
or $2,876 per Class A share, from $3.66 billion, or $2,228 per
Class A share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $2,593.85 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Much of the drop in profit came from a $107 million loss on
Berkshire's investments and derivatives, compared with a
year-earlier $1.39 billion gain.
During the quarter, Berkshire wrote off $678 million on its
investment in Tesco Plc, a British grocery chain being
probed by regulators at home over accounting errors. Buffett has
been reducing Berkshire's Tesco stake.
In contrast, year-earlier results included big gains on
investments that Buffett made during the 2008 financial crisis,
including in General Electric Co and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, and bonds related to candy maker Mars Inc's purchase
of rival Wrigley.
Bill Smead, chief investment officer of Smead Capital
Management in Seattle, said the swing in investment results took
a backseat to the strength of operations at Berkshire's more
than 80 companies.
"There are some line items in here that just scream
operating success," said Smead, whose firm owns 333,000 Class B
shares of Berkshire.
Smead pointed to insurance premiums earned, which rose to
$12.72 billion from $9.27 billion in the year-ago quarter.
"The things they don't control like when they take gains
worked against them," Smead said. "The things they do control,
like insurance premiums, exploded."
Buffett, the world's third richest person according to
Forbes magazine, has run Berkshire since 1965. He favors
acquiring and investing in easy-to-understand businesses that
have consistent earnings power and stable management.
In October, Berkshire agreed to buy Van Tuyl Group, the
largest privately held U.S. auto dealership group. Analysts said
the purchase could help Berkshire grow in related businesses,
including insurer Geico.
ELEPHANTS IN EUROPE?
Profit from the BNSF railroad rose about 5 percent to $1.035
billion. In utilities and energy, profit jumped to $697 million
from $472 million.
In addition to larger businesses such as insurance
operations and BNSF, Berkshire's smaller businesses run the
gamut from Benjamin Moore paint to Borsheim's jewelry, from
Dairy Queen ice cream to Fruit of the Loom underwear.
And Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio comprises tens of
billions of dollars of shares such as American Express Co
, Coca-Cola Co, International Business Machines
Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
Book value per Class A share, Buffett's preferred measure of
growth, rose 7.1 percent from the start of the year to $144,542.
Berkshire's cash stake soared during the quarter to $62.38
billion from $55.46 billion three months earlier.
While some of the cash hoard will go to Berkshire's purchase
announced last month of Van Tuyl Group, the largest
privately-held U.S. auto dealership group, it will still leave
Buffett with plenty of cash to make one, or two, giant
acquisitions.
Buffett has noted it has become harder to find so-called
elephants, the kind of large acquisitions he favors, making it
harder to put cash to work. He has said he wants to keep $20
billion on hand for potential insurance needs.
"Where he might get active (in acquisitions) is in Europe,"
where many economies are struggling, said Michael Yoshikami, a
Berkshire investor and the CEO of Destination Wealth Management
in Walnut Creek, California. "Really, domestically there's
nothing that's going to be that cheap."
In Friday trading, Berkshire Class A shares rose 0.1 percent
to a record close of $214,970. Its Class B shares ended the day
up 0.2 percent at $143.61, also a record close.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Jennifer Ablan, Bernard Orr)