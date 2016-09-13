Sept 13 Thousands of rooftop solar energy
customers in Nevada are expected to be grandfathered into older,
more favorable rates for 20 years under a settlement between
Elon Musk's SolarCity Corp and the NV Energy unit of
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Both companies on Tuesday confirmed the settlement, which is
scheduled for a vote on Friday by Nevada's Public Utilities
Commission.
The accord would shield roughly 32,000 customers who
installed or applied to install rooftop solar before this year
from new charges and reduced subsidies that the PUC had approved
last December.
"This agreement is a victory not only for 32,000 solar
customers in Nevada, but also for all Americans who expect these
investments to be protected," Jon Wellinghoff, SolarCity's chief
policy officer, said in a statement.
NV Energy had supported the new rates, saying the old rates
forced its customers to subsidize those who favored green power.
But it later asked regulators earlier this year to implement
the grandfather clause.
In a statement on Tuesday, NV Energy said its proposal was
intended to "offer a solution" for solar customers "in the most
efficient and timely manner."
Governor Brian Sandoval also supported the accord, after
asking the companies to come up with a solution.
"I am hopeful that the PUC will act quickly on this
agreement," he said in a statement. "It is time to move on."
At Berkshire's annual meeting on April 30, Buffett expressed
support for NV Energy's original position.
"I personally think that if society is the one that's
benefiting from the reduction of greenhouse gasses, that society
should pick up the tab," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)