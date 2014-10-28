NEW YORK Oct 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc conglomerate has sold a marketing and
direct mail unit to a Wisconsin businessman, according to a
statement on Tuesday.
Robert M. Kraft bought Omaha, Nebraska-based World Marketing
Inc from Berkshire Hathaway and will move the company's
corporate headquarters to Wisconsin, according to a statement
from World Marketing.
Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Milwaukee-based Optimus Financial Services helped secure
financing for the deal from Associated Bank, also in Milwaukee.
Billionaire Warren Buffett, the world's third-richest person
as ranked by Forbes, has built Berkshire Hathaway into a
sprawling conglomerate comprising everything from ice cream to
insurance. He rarely sells companies.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)