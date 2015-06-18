(Corrects to "Buffett" from "Buffet" in paragraph 1)

June 18 Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought an additional 5.4 percent stake in the company by exercising a warrant to purchase about 46.2 million shares.

Berkshire will now own 52.5 percent of Heinz, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1G6fDs6)

(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)