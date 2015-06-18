(Adds details about Kraft merger, Berkshire stake)
June 18 H.J. Heinz Co said on Thursday
that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has become
its majority shareholder by exercising a warrant ahead of the
ketchup maker's planned merger with Kraft Foods Group Inc
.
In a regulatory filing, Heinz said Berkshire exercised a
warrant to acquire about 46.2 million shares for nearly $462,000
this week.
Heinz said the shares represent about 5.4 percent of its
outstanding common stock, and that their issuance gives
Berkshire a 52.5 percent overall stake.
The warrant was issued in connection with Heinz's $23
billion acquisition by Berkshire and Brazilian private equity
firm 3G Capital in 2013.
Shareholders of Kraft are scheduled to vote on July 1 on the
Heinz merger, which would create one of the world's largest food
and beverage companies.
Heinz owners would get a 51 percent stake in the combined
company, which would be known as Kraft Heinz Co.
Berkshire would own about 27 percent of the combined
company, but 3G would oversee day-to-day operations.
Kraft brands include its namesake cheese, Oscar Mayer cold
cuts and Maxwell House coffee. The company has said it expects
to close the merger a few business days after shareholder
approval.
