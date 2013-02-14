Feb 14 H.J. Heinz Co agreed on Thursday
to sell itself to Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway
and 3G Capital, a little-known Brazilian investment firm, for
$23 billion cash. The deal is the largest ever in the food
industry, Heinz said.
Here are five facts about 3G Capital:
* 3G is headed by Brazilian billionaire Paulo Lemann, who
moved to Switzerland in 1999. Lemann, 73, co-founded 3G
with three business partners: Carlos Alberto Sicupira,
Marcel Hermann Telles and Roberto Thompson Motta.
* Lemann, who has a net worth of roughly $12 billion
according to Forbes magazine, made his fortune through
banking and investments. He later merged Brazil's largest
breweries and sold them to Belgium's Interbrew in 2004. That
combination later became InBev.
* In September 2010, 3G acquired Burger King Worldwide Inc
for $3.3 billion. In April 2012, 3G listed shares
of the burger chain on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Managing partner Alexandre Behring runs the fund out of
New York. Behring, who was the architect of the Burger King
deal, joined 3G in 2005.
* 3G Capital's large common stock investments as of
Sept. 30, include about $60.9 million in Delphi Automotive
PLC, $53 million in Newell Rubbermaid Inc
and $43 million in Anadarko Petroleum Corp .
(Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)