* Brazilian billionaire helped create world's top brewer
* 3G often pays rich multiples for well-known brands
* May use Heinz as platform for other food industry deals
By Olivia Oran and Martinne Geller
Feb 14 At the heart of the $23 billion buyout of
iconic American company H.J. Heinz Co is a low profile
Brazilian group founded by a banker-turned-beer magnate.
3G Capital, which teamed up with Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc for the deal, has aggressively eyed U.S.
consumer companies over the last several years.
The group's founder, billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann,
orchestrated the biggest cash takeover ever when
Belgian-Brazilian brewer InBev bought Anheuser-Busch for $52
billion in 2008. 3G also acquired fast-food retailer Burger King
Worldwide Inc in 2010 for around $3.3 billion.
The firm often pays rich multiples for deals, according to
sources familiar with the transactions. It paid roughly 14 times
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
for Heinz.
Recent deals in the food and beverage sector have sold for
roughly 10 times EBITDA, according to Deloitte.
"These guys have big ambitions and a lot of capital," said
one source familiar with 3G.
NO MICKEY MOUSING
3G's approach is similar to Buffett's. Both are interested
in well-known brands with large market shares and steady cash
flows, sources said.
And like Buffett, who is famously known for quick decisions
about whether to take on deals, 3G took a similar strategy with
Heinz. The largest packaged foods deal ever came together in
just six weeks.
"This was not a fishing expedition that turned into
something. They'd done their homework," said a second source
familiar with the situation. "They don't Mickey Mouse around."
Following an initial approach from 3G in December, the deal
was signed on Thursday, Feb. 14, at around 2:00 am, said another
source.
In order to keep the deal silent, code names were used,
according to two sources. 3G was called "goose," Heinz was
referred to as "penguin" and Berkshire was known as "owl." The
news release announcing the deal also refers to the buyer as
"Hawk Acquisition Holding Corp."
3G ming use Heinz as a platform for other deals in the food
industry, said two other sources, repeating a strategy that
successfully turned a regional Latin American brewer into the
world's biggest.
And unlike typical financial sponsors, 3G is likely to
continue to build a concentrated position within the food
industry, rather than looking to diversify, sources said.
Buffett and Lemann served together as directors of razor
maker Gillette Co. Buffett considers the man he calls "Georgie
Paulo" an old friend.
Lemann, 73, is worth $12 billion, according to Forbes
magazine. A Harvard graduate, he was a Brazilian tennis champion
before turning to finance.
In the 1970s, Lemann founded Brazilian investment bank Banco
de Investimentos Garantia, which was then sold to Credit Suisse
First Boston in 1998. He later merged Brazil's largest breweries
and sold them to Belgium's Interbrew in 2004. That combination
eventually became Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, which still
counts Lemann as a major shareholder and board member. The
brewer announced its own mega-merger on Thursday.
Lemann, who moved to Switzerland in 1999 after a kidnapping
attempt on his children, co-founded 3G with partners Carlos
Alberto Sicupira, Marcel Hermann Telles and Roberto Thompson
Motta.
He also brought on managing partner Alexandre Behring, who
helped manage both the Heinz and Burger King deals.
On Monday of this week, Behring had lunch with Buffett and
Heinz CEO Bill Johnson, one source said. It was not known
whether they ate Burger King hamburgers with Heinz ketchup.