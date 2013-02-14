BRIEF-Folkestone enters deal to acquire land from BWP Trust
* Folkestone enters agreement to acquire land from bwp trust,BWP
Feb 14 It is too early to talk about significant cost cutting at H.J. Heinz Co following its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G Capital, one of the principals of 3G said on Thursday.
The $23 billion deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this calendar year, Heinz Chief Executive William Johnson said at a press conference in Pittsburgh.
* Folkestone enters agreement to acquire land from bwp trust,BWP
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi