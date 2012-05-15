* Raises stake in Liberty, DaVita
* Closes position in Comdisco, trims P&G
* First report to include new manager Weschler
By Ben Berkowitz
May 15 Berkshire Hathaway added new
positions in automaker General Motors and media
conglomerate Viacom in the first quarter and cut its
stake in chipmaker Intel by 33 percent, the
conglomerate said in a quarterly holdings statement on Tuesday.
Berkshire also boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores
by 20 percent in the first quarter, just before news
broke of a bribery scandal involving the company's Mexican unit.
The ice-cream-to-insurance conglomerate is the retailer's
fifth-largest shareholder.
At Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting earlier this
month, Warren Buffett defended Wal-Mart, saying the scandal did
not change his opinion of the company.
But the GM and Viacom stakes were both relatively smaller -
$256.5 million and $75.5 million, respectively - which suggest
they were the work of the company's new investment managers Todd
Combs and Ted Weschler, rather than Buffett himself.
Berkshire has a limited history with automakers, though the
company does have a substantial investment in the Chinese
electric car maker BYD Co Ltd.
The Intel position is one Combs added in the third quarter
of last year and expanded in the fourth quarter, making the
quick reduction somewhat unexpected. Tech is another category
Berkshire never favored, notwithstanding the recent huge bet in
IBM.
Tuesday's filing was the first peek into the investment
strategy of Weschler, who joined Berkshire earlier this year to
be the company's second money manager, along with Combs, who was
hired in 2010.
Weschler's influence was already evident in the fourth
quarter, though, when Berkshire added two of his favorite names,
kidney dialysis provider DaVita and media holding
company Liberty Media. They were the third- and
fourth-largest holdings in Weschler's now-closed fund.
In the most recent quarter, Berkshire more than doubled its
position in DaVita and nearly doubled its stake in Liberty.
Combs and Weschler run $2.75 billion each now but will
jointly manage Berkshire's entire portfolio when Warren Buffett
retires. In order to make them work more closely together,
Buffett has said each man gets paid in some part based on how
the other's portfolio does.
Among other notable moves, Berkshire raised its stake in
bank Wells Fargo by 3 percent and more than doubled its
position in BNY Mellon.
Berkshire also closed out of a position in Comdisco Holding
and trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble by
5 percent.